SCHINK, CINDY BRODAX AUGUST 16, 1957 - MARCH 4, 2020 Mrs. Cindy B. Schink, 62, passed away on March 4th at Beacon Place. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14th at First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, in the sanctuary, with Rev. Dolly Jacobs officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Virginia Gilmer Room. Cindy was born in New York City on August 16, 1957, the daughter of Gary and Marilyn Brodax. She grew up in New York and Mexico City, graduating from the University of Miami with a BBA and MBA. She worked in corporate and investment banking for Citibank, National Bank of Canada, Security Pacific Bank, and Drexel Burnham Lambert. She loved to cook, leaving her husband with many culinary implements with which he is unfamiliar and 577 cookbooks. Cindy was also an expert general contractor and architectural visionary, doing extensive renovations on 4 different houses. She was a member of Sedgefield Country Club and First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro, where she was a member of the choir. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, William; mother Marilyn Brodax of Lantana, FL; sisters Pat Brodax (Jan) of Orlando, FL and Toni (Roy) Tuttle of Cobbtown, GA; brother-in-law James (April) Schink of West Palm Beach, FL; and sons Will of Raleigh and James of New York City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions make be made to First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro, Music Fund, or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.