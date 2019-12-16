DECEMBER 14, 1936 - DECEMBER 13, 2019 Carl Scheer, 82, died peacefully in his sleep on December 13, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December at 17, 11:00 a.m. at the Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at 3:00 p.m. at Temple Beth El in Charlotte. Carl was born on December 14, 1936 in Springfield, MA. He graduated from Middlebury College and received his law degree from the University of Miami Law School. Carl and Marsha settled in Greensboro, where he practiced law before NBA Commissioner Larry Obrien made him Assistant Commissioner of the NBA. This began a 50-year career in professional sports that included roles with the Carolina Cougars, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte Checkers and Greenville Grrrowl. Carl is best remembered as creator of the All-Star-Game's "Slam-Dunk Contest." Carl was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Minette Scheer and his sister, Helene Hauss. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Marsha Krieger Scheer; son, Bob Scheer (Joe Woodard), daughter, Lauren Quick (Clinton); nieces Ellen Tobin, Leah Landau and Julie Stephens as well as an extended family. Above all, Carl was proud of and dedicated to his family and friends. He had a huge heart and gave his wisdom, advice, support and love to countless people. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Carl's name be made to Temple Beth El, 5101 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.