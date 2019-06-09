RUFUS (BEN) SCARBORO COLFAX BEN SCARBORO, 77, OF Colfax, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Hospice Home of the Piedmont. Born January 26, 1942, in Danville, Virginia, he was a son of the late Rufus Odell Scarboro and the late Frances Pedigo Scarboro. He is survived by his wife, Helen Smith Scarboro of the home; son, Benton Todd Scarboro and wife Beth Marie; daughter, Kelly Scarboro Ball and husband Derek, brother, Glenn Neal Scarboro; sisters, Kathy Smith and husband Gene, Alison Marie Hollandsworth and husband Bill; grandchildren, Hayden, Mallory, Annalei and Lexi. Former GCSO Captain Ben Scarboro retired after serving 21 years with Guilford County Sheriff's Department, and served 13 years with Greensboro Police Department. Captain Scarboro started the SERT and Hostage Negotiators Team at GCSO in 1985. In addition, he was the Criminal Investigation Division Commander, 2nd District Commander and the Professional Standards Officer. He was a visionary and trendsetter in many more milestones the Sheriff's Office benefits from today. His passion and dedication to GCSO will not be forgotten. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and worked with him. Captain Scarboro, thank you for your service to the people of Guilford County. Five years ago, Ben started art lessons, blossomed into a passion of self-expression and met a fun group of talented artist and lifelong friends. They will miss his antics. The family wishes to thank Sheriff D.H. Rogers, Colonel V.S. Maynard, Captain David Powell and the entire Guilford County Sheriff's Department both past and present for giving Ben a proper and well-deserved last Patrol Car Ride into Heaven where he will rest in Peace. We wish to thank the tireless dedication of nurses, staff, and doctors at Moses Cone Hospital and Hospice of the Piedmont. We thank our special friends, David and Susan Powell, and Larry and Rosa Gore who moved mountains, their loyalty and support never wavered. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 4:00 PM at the Jamestown Park Shelter #2, 7041 E Fork Road, Jamestown, NC 27282. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 811 W Evergreen Ave, Chicago, IL 60642 www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
