FEBRUARY 14, 1953 - DECEMBER 11, 2019 Craig Paul Scallan, 66, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20th, 5 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
