OCTOBER 6, 1942 - OCTOBER 6, 2019 Donald went to be with the Lord on Sunday. A lifetime resident of Greensboro, he attended and graduated from Dudley High School in 1961. He retired from Lorillard as a Lab Technician in Research after 32 1/2 years. He owned and operated D&G Realty. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gloria Adams Scales of the home; son, Donald (Marty), Jr (Acie) of Greensboro; daughter, Dionne James of Atlanta, Ga., 4 Grandchildren, 1 brother, 4 sisters. In lieu of flowers, please donate contributions to Dudley High School Alumni Association. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N. OHenry Boulevard

