NOVEMBER 17, 1966 - DECEMBER 13, 2019 Robert F. Scales II, 53, passed away December 13, 2019. He is finally at peace. There will be no services per his request. In lieu of flowers you may donate to Beacon Place, St. Judes or SPCA in his memory. Triad Cremation is serving the family. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
