FEBRUARY 8, 1951 - AGE 69 Wendell H. Sawyer, 69, of Greensboro, NC, passed on Thursday, June 18 surrounded by family, while on vacation at his favorite place: the beach. A devoted Catholic, husband, father and grandfather, Wendell practiced as an attorney in Greensboro for 40 years, as well as serving his state after being elected to the N.C. State Senate in 1984. Wendell is survived by his wife Deborah, his children Mary Ann, Dorothy, Catherine, Wendell Jr., Sally and Rebecca--as well as his nine grandchildren. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, but will be limited to family and close friends. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 3 p.m., and will be open to all who wish to pay their respects. Forbis & Dick 1118 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401
