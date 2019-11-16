1936 - 2019 Patricia Suzanne Savage passed away peacefully at Beacon Place Hospice and Palliative Care in Greensboro, NC with her family at her side. A service of remembrance and celebration will be held at Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, on November 18, 2019. Suzanne was born April 16, 1936 in Dunn, NC to the late George and Gladys Darden. She married the love of her life, the late Lt. Col. (Ret) Hugh Abbott Savage on August 19, 1953 and she began a full life as an Air Force wife. She was chairwoman of the AF Wives Club, active in POW Support, and a substitute teacher at the base school. She loved to play tennis and bridge and played the piano. She held down the fort with three little boys (Chuck, Mike and David) while Hugh was in Viet Nam. They were married for 55 years. Suzanne had a kind, loving and warm spirit that touched many lives with her special gifts of friendship, generosity and compassion. Suzanne loved to travel and entertain. She retired with Hugh to the country in Bladen County, NC and hosted many a pig pickin.' Hugh and the boys liked to camp, and she went right along with them although this was not her forte'. Suzanne is survived by her children, Hugh Abbott Savage, Jr (Chuck) and wife, Ouida of Houston Texas, George Michael Savage (Mike) and wife, Hetty of Summerfield, NC and Richard David Savage (David) and wife, Vickie of Bladen Springs, NC; four grandchildren, whom she cherished, Ryan (Caitlin), Jaclyn (Ryan B), D J (Becky), and Summer (Jordan) and 3 great-grandchildren, Jack, Miles and Isla; nephew Scott Gibson (Cheri); brother Joe Sherrill and sister Lynda Hall and nephew Brad, and niece Tracy Hall Braden (Berkley) and great-niece Jada. A special note of thanks for the nurses and staff of Beacon Place for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Suzanne's memory to Beacon Place, Hospice and Palliative Care, 2502 Summit Avenue, Greensboro 27405, or Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church, Council, NC 28434.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.