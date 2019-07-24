GREENSBORO Alyce Yates Savage, 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 23 at Friends Home West. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3 at Starmount Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the family.
