GREENSBORO - Alyce Yates Savage passed away peacefully Tuesday morning July 23, 2019 at Friends Home West in Greensboro, NC. She had recently celebrated her 88th Birthday. Born in Star, NC, to the late Walter (Sam) and Lucille Yates, the youngest of their four daughters. The family moved to Raleigh at an early age where she fondly reminisced her childhood, including her time as a cheerleader at Millbrook High School. Alyce met the love of her life, H. Max Savage while attending Peace College. Their marriage spanned forty-one years until Max's passing in 1995. The happy couple moved often including living in Colorado and New Mexico with the US Air Force. During Max's 39-year career with Burlington Industries they lived in Gastonia, NC, St. Pauls, NC, Greensboro and Zurich, Switzerland. Along their journey they welcomed a daughter, Terri and son, David. Alyce enjoyed telling family stories of her grandchildren, being a Girl Scout leader, volunteering at her children's schools, community service, spending time with her three older sisters, NC State sports and she was especially enthusiastic about their two years in Switzerland. She loved the beach, often remembering her family's annual trips. Always active, Alyce's passions were her grandchildren, bridge, golf and any time working outside in the yard (hers or an unexpecting neighbor!). We will always remember her love of Family, the holidays, and Mimi's famous sugar cookies and muffins. You knew she loved you when she gave you her cookies! Alyce is survived by her children, Terri and Jimmie Overton of Raleigh, and David and Joy Savage of Greensboro. Mimi is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Jamie and Spencer Thomas of Greensboro and daughter Reese, Jennifer and James Burchette of Maryville, TN and son Jay, Jimmie Overton Jr. of Raleigh and son Tripp, and Jessica and John Brushi of Fort Mill, SC and children Juliette and Max. Alyce lived at Friends Home West in Greensboro. She always knew how to put a smile on the faces of residents and staff. The family thanks them for the love and care she received. Arrangements are by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home in Greensboro, NC. The Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3 at Starmount Presbyterian Church Chapel. Reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Starmount Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27403. On-line condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel
