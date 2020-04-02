NOVEMBER 15, 1962 - APRIL 1, 2020 Robbin Renea Saunders, of Climax, NC, left this world to celebrate her eternal life. She was preceded in death by her mother Iris Saunders. Robbin is survived by her father DC Saunders of Climax and friend Virginia Kallam; brother David Saunders and wife Jeanie of Climax; daughters Amy Lee Atkins (Tony Brooks) of Climax, and Amber Renea Turner (Dylan) of Climax; nephews Clay Saunders and Tyler Saunders. She leaves behind her beautiful grandchildren Jason and Alexis, whom she adored dearly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private ceremony will be handled by George Brothers Funeral Service. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406

