NOVEMBER 15, 1962 - APRIL 1, 2020 Robbin Renea Saunders, of Climax, NC, left this world to celebrate her eternal life. She was preceded in death by her mother Iris Saunders. Robbin is survived by her father DC Saunders of Climax and friend Virginia Kallam; brother David Saunders and wife Jeanie of Climax; daughters Amy Lee Atkins (Tony Brooks) of Climax, and Amber Renea Turner (Dylan) of Climax; nephews Clay Saunders and Tyler Saunders. She leaves behind her beautiful grandchildren Jason and Alexis, whom she adored dearly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private ceremony will be handled by George Brothers Funeral Service. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.