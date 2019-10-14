JULY 3, 1938 - OCTOBER 10, 2019 Nancy Louise Coble Saunders, 81, of Climax, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from a car accident with her sister by her side. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Coble's Lutheran Church, 5200 Coble Church Road, Julian. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 6103 Appomattox Road, Climax. Nancy was the daughter of the late Floyd and Faye Curtis Coble and was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Saunders; brother, Leonard Coble; and sister, Daphne Coble Heath. She leaves behind her children, Karen Payne (Chris), Michael Saunders (Julie) and Tammy Mitchell (Dennis); grandchildren, Michelle Adkins (Odell), Jeff Moore, Michael Saunders (Roxie), and Heidi Mitchell (Sean Scott); great-grandchildren, Joshua Payne, Haven Moore, Kennedy Fruitt, Jackson Adkins, Kellie Pickett, Lucas Pickett, Ethan Wescott, Aiden Saunders and Christian Saunders; and sisters, Margie Horney, Leona Coble, Carol Saunders, Jane Witchey and Jeanette Thomas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Horizon Church of the Nazarene, 4221 Randleman Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Nancy's family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Ave., Liberty, NC
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.