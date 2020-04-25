SAUNDERS, MARY DECEMBER 20, 1966 - APRIL 20, 2020 Greensboro - Mary Ann Ward Saunders, 53, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital, in Greensboro. Mary Ann was born December 20, 1966 in Guilford County, North Carolina, the daughter of Charles H. Ward and Dorothy Thomason Ward. She graduated from Ragsdale High School and worked as a federal employee with the U.S. Department of Labor in the Wage and Hour Division for 31 years. Mary Ann loved her sweet grand-dog, Bella. She also enjoyed shopping, fishing, but most of all spending valuable time with her family and friends. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 8 years, Brett Saunders; daughter, Hannah Martin, 28, of Wilmington, NC; mother-in-law, Sunny Saunders of Greensboro; 1 aunt, 2 cousins, 1 niece, and 3 nephews. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that visitation at the house be limited for safety precautions. Memorials may be forwarded to the Children's Society of Greensboro and the American Heart Association. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive
