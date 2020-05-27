August 17, 1950 - May 17, 2020 Johnnie David Saunders, born August 17, 1950, departed this life on May 17, 2020. Johnnie graduated from Southeast High School and did a short stint in the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning to Greensboro, he was employed by the Sears and Roebuck Company. He later joined Lombardt Brothers, Inc. as an installer and servicer of optical equipment for doctors until his retirement in 2017. Johnnie's passions, the greater of which was his woodworking and carpentry. He loved to build, creating everything from yard decorations to home furnishing, interior furniture, and shelving and the deck on to his home. He was a quiet, easygoing family man who kept to himself a lot yet loved people. His family and friends were especially important to him. Johnnie was preceded in death by both parents, John B. and Odell Jones Saunders. To honor his memory, he is survived by his wife of almost 24 years, Jean Jones-Saunders, one adopted son, Ronnie Saunders, and his beloved companion Ziva, his dog. Three sisters; Jean S. Wilson (Nathaniel), Edith S. Smith, and Sharon M. Saunders. Two brothers, Kenneth L. Saunders (Peggy) and Michael G. Saunders, all of Greensboro. Two maternal Aunts, Ella Marie Fulp and Georgianna Jones of Greensboro, and one maternal Uncle, Robert Jones of Burlington NC. Six nieces and three nephews along with a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Humane Society in his name. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of the private graveside services at Lakeview Cemetery. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home 909 E. Market Street
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.