REIDSVILLE Inez Reagan Saunders, died Sunday, August 18, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 31 at Locust Hill United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
