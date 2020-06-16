SAUNDERS, ELVA MAE DECEMBER 1, 1942 - JUNE 9, 2020 Ms. Elva Mae Saunders died June 9, 2020 at Beacon Place Greensboro, NC. A graveside service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. Public viewing will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Hinnant Funeral Service. Hinnant Funeral Service is assisting the Saunders family. Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

