WALNUT COVE Karen A. Satterfield, 45, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 21 at Pine Hall Baptist Church in Pine Hall. Burial will be in Withers Chapel UMC Cemetery in Belews Creek. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.