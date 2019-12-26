Robert Derick Satterfield (Bob) passed away on December 16, 2019 after suffering complications from leukemia. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Satterfield, and his sister, Nancy. Bob spent his childhood in Prospect Hill, NC, a place that shaped his early life. After spending many summers in the tobacco fields, he got a job as a counselor at Camp New Hope in Chapel Hill where he met his future wife, Vada. After high school graduation, he matriculated at East Carolina University where he majored in math education. He later earned a master's degree at UNC-G. Bob first brought his passion for teaching to Gillespie Park Junior High School in Greensboro. Bob seized a challenging prospect when he was offered a teaching position at a brand new school - Greensboro Day School - in 1970. Bob was one of the original eleven faculty members. A skilled mathematician, Bob passionately taught students blessed with natural abilities and just as passionately, and with undying patience, those to whom math was a challenge. He taught these individuals that math was both doable and passable. As one former pupil commented, "Without Mr. Satterfield, my graduation would have been 'iffy'". Bob left the classroom to become the assistant Upper School director. He served as the head of the discipline committee, where he was known for his calm counseling rather than harsh punishment. He was co-advisor to the student council and welcoming host to each new student. While at GDS, Bob was the receiver of many accolades: three yearbook dedications, a Brooks Sabbatical Study, and the first recipient of the James P. Hendrix Teacher of the Year Award. Bob's sense of humor enlivened every meeting and invaded every classroom he entered. It permeated his life, the life of his family, and his friends. Bob was a North Carolina boy and man. He and his wife Vada (a matched pair) traversed this state where Bob loved every place and every person he met. With NC locked in his heart, Bob sought new adventures. Bob and Vada traveled to many different states, including Alaska, and also visited England, Uganda and Kenya, and Australia. He was often heard to comment, "This is a long way from Prospect Hill!" Bob also loved his home which was filled with North Carolina antiques, paintings, and pottery from our famous Seagrove and mountain potteries. Bob also turned his front and back yards into a land of water and flowers. This, mixed with a few pieces of offbeat yard art, was the perfect place for a glass of sweet iced tea on a summer afternoon. A cottage in Rockingham County became a retreat where Bob created more gardens, filled the lake with ducks, and the lake house with family and friends. Bob's proudest moments probably came, not from the school, travels, or homes, but from raising two strong, capable Eagle Scouts, Derick and Jeremy. Likewise, his most recent joy came from playing with and spoiling Cash and Magnolia, children of Jeremy and his wonderful wife, Christy. Bob Satterfield was the epitome of a man who knew how to make the most of each day. He used his gifts of math, humor, innate love of others, and down-home love of place, to live life to the fullest. He will be mourned and missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. His survivors are his wife of fifty-one years, Vada, his sons Derick and Jeremy and daughter-in-law, Christy, his grandchildren Cash and Magnolia and a host of cousins and close friends. A celebration of life will be held on January 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church on W. Friendly Avenue. A reception will be held after the service for everyone to gather. Bob had several favorite charities to which you may send gifts in lieu of flowers: the American Cancer Society, Crossnore School and Children's Home in Newland, NC, a nonprofit nurturing foster home for children in crisis, and Robert D. Satterfield Endowment for Alumni Chidren at Greensboro Day School.
