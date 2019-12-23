Gail Patricia Sartin known as Pat or Mrs. Pat. Born in Reidsville NC to the late Earl Williams and Mildred Williams Hall on August 14, 1938. She served the Lord beside her husband Ernest Sartin for over 45 years in the ministry. She loved to sing, teach Sunday School, gardening but most of all she loved her family. Proceeded in death by her husband of 61 years Ernest Sartin, her son Joseph Sartin, daughter Shelia Sartin, parents Earl Williams & Mildred Williams Hall and brother Jacky Williams. She is survived by her son Danny Sartin (Terri), daughter Teresa Knowles (Greg), grandchildren Eric Knowles (Hayley), Rachel Verdi (Frank), Joshua Sartin (Michele),Steven Wilson (Rebecca), Michelle Sartin, Jacob Williams (Samantha), Samantha Sartin, eight great grandchildren, Sisters Kathleen Dye, Nina Patterson and Jean Gunn. Special thanks to her sister Jean Gunn who was loving and compassionate during the time that she suffered with dementia. For all of the caregivers at the Penn Center that loved her all the way to the end of her journey for the last thirty days. Rose at Hobart Jackson that made her dream come true to have her own little apartment for the last year and loving each of the tenants there. Her granddaughters Rachel Verdi and Michelle Sartin for being there for their Mema loving and caring for her. The family has chosen to love each other and spend time sharing memories of all their many Christmas memories. A special request from the family in lieu of food delivery to the family but in memory of Pat Sartin please take food to the many caregivers that will be working through the holidays. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Pat please buy something for the many residents in nursing home facilities that do not have comfortable clothes, socks and personal items for daily use. In lieu of visiting her family visit and love family and friends that may be taking the same journey she has taken. You only have one time in life to make a difference in someone else's life so please do so in her memory. Every Sunday no matter how confused she was Mrs. Pat knew it was time for church. She went to be with her Lord on Sunday morning December 22nd. The family has chosen to follow her to church for her last Sunday attendance December 29, 2019 with a memorial service at 11AM at Cherry Grove Baptist Church, where the family will say their final earthly goodbye. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until 11:00AM on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Cherry Grove Baptist Church. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Sartin family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Sartin, Patricia Williams
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Sartin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.