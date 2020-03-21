SEPTEMBER 13, 1987 - MARCH 18, 2020 Matthew Mark Sarnecki, 32, of High Point, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. A private memorial service will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with immediate family attending. Service will be available for viewing on Wilkerson website. Matthew possessed the most loving kind spirit, always helping others. An analyst with American Express for over a decade, he received numerous accommodations for his skills and work. As an avid Carolina Panthers fan he never missed a game. Matthew enjoyed gaming and any type of construction project, completing numerous home improvements for his wife Amanda. Matthew is preceded in death by his father and best friend, Mark Sarnecki; grandfather, Harold Sarnecki and nephew Felix Warren. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Lucas; sibling, Jennifer Warren her husband, David and son Fox; sibling Kristina Sarnecki; grandmother, Mary Sarnecki; aunts, Andrea and Claudia Sarnecki. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.