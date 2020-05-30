NOVEMBER 8, 1935 - MAY 27, 2020 George Sarchenko, 84, of Troutville, VA, husband, father, grandfather, self-employed maintenance contractor, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. George married his wife, Carol, in June of 1997. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, George (Cindy), Joseph (Amy), Stewart (Janean), and Richard (Catherine); daughter, Georgia Etta Strube (Michael); stepson, Bret Queen (Angie); stepdaughters, Cheryl Kendrick (Roger) and Debbie Queen (Gus); and several grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his son, Stacey. George had a very interesting life full of trials and triumph. He tackled projects head on and could fix most anything broken. He enjoyed fixing up houses in his later years and was still supervising Bret during a bathroom repair last week. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Ken Shuping officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com. Oakey's Funeral Service - East Chapel Roanoke, VA, (540) 977-3909

