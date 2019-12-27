Henry Everette Sands, 88, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Evergreen Memory Gardens with Cathy Mutarelli officiating. A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late Everette and Ruth Lillie Lewis Sands and he had lived in the Wentworth community all of his life. Henry was a 1948 graduate of Wentworth High School, a member of Wentworth Presbyterian Church for 67 years, where he had served as an elder, clerk of session, and treasurer. He was a former employee of First Federal Savings and Loan, a former tax assessor with Rockingham Co., and a land surveyor and property appraiser. Henry was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife of 62 years, Bettiejane Gunn Sands, and a sister, Frances S. Tate. Surviving is a brother, Harold S. Sands (Lois) of Reidsville; sister, Ruth S. Mathews of Reidsville; special niece, Cathy Mutarelli (Thomas) of Reidsville; special friends, Robert Witherspoon, LouAnne Witherspoon, and Chris Witherspoon of Reidsville. The family would like to thank Henry's caregivers, the 2nd floor nurses staff at UNC Rockingham and Hospice of Rockingham Co. for their care during Henry's illness. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham Co., P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Sands family. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Sands, Henry Everette
