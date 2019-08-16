Lauren Hilemn Sandifer, 60, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Lauren was born on May 11, 1959 in Greensboro, North Carolina to Adelaide Hilemn and Hal Hilemn, both of whom predeceased her. Lauren was sweet, kind and compassionate. An old beau called her the sweetest girl he had ever met. She would not laugh at another person's expense but was quick to laugh at herself. Lauren was fiercely loyal and always stood up for her family and friends. Lauren was not a collector of casual friends but cherished her close friends, many of whom called her "La." One definition of La is "used for emphasis or expressing surprise" what an apt description because our La was full of positive exclamations and surprises. She focused on the beauty in life and added to it immeasurably. La was full of surprises with an impish smile that seemed to announce that mischief was soon to follow. Family was particularly important to La. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt but her greatest love was that of the mother to her precious daughter, Kaelyn. La was deeply devoted to Kaelyn and would frequently comment that Kaelyn was not only exceptionally bright but that she would soar in life because she was both self-reliant and an independent thinker. La was also devoted to the family she found as a Friend of Bill W with 24 years of personal sobriety. While Bill W for many focuses on anonymity, La was very open about her recovery in the conviction that she could be a beacon of light providing love and hope for others. She worked hard to promote community health and wellness. Lauren was most recently employed as a medical aesthetician with Ageless in the Triad, and she loved the family she made at work. To be in close proximity to Lauren was to love Lauren. She was sunshine and laughter (occasionally with a snort). She was peace and serenity. She was hope and light. She will be dearly missed but her light will shine on in our hearts. Lauren is survived by her greatest love and joy, her daughter, Kaelyn Grace Sandifer. She is also survived by her loving siblings, brother Craig Hilemn and sisters Gay Hilemn of Greensboro, North Carolina, Lynne Hilemn Emery (Scott) of Saint Simons Island, Georgia, and Darcy Pullman (Todd) of Bay Village, Ohio, nephews Leighton Emery and Jacob Pullman and niece Annabelle Pullman. She is also survived by Kaelyn's father, Mat Sandifer. Lauren and her family would like to thank Drs. Garst and Kirkpatrick and her team at Duke Cancer Center, her amazing caregivers from Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro whose assistance allowed her to remain at home. La indicated that a very special thank you be made to her dear friend Lauren Haarlow who has led not only "Team La," but also helped the family in a spectacular, loving way. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Initiative of NC, 4000 Blue Ridge Rd, Ste.170, Raleigh, NC 27612, 919-784-0410 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, c/o Hospice Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro NC 27405, 336-621-2500. If you are a friend of Bill W's, Lauren's family also suggested that perhaps you would consider throwing in an extra dollar or two in her memory when the basket comes around to pay for information to help the newcomer. Triad Cremations and Funeral Services is assisting the family. A casual celebration of Lauren's life will be held at College Park Baptist Church, 1601 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403, 336-273-1779 on Saturday, August 31 at 1 p.m.
