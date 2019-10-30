Patricia Carruth Sanders passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 89, at Well-Spring Retirement Community. She was born in Kokomo, MS to the late Hoyt Sparks and Hoyte Rowley Carruth. Pat attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO and the University of Mississippi. Most of her adult life, Pat lived between Mississippi and Greensboro, where she worked and raised her family. In Mississippi, she was employed at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and retired as the director which was a perfect complement to her outgoing and social spirit. She loved to entertain and was an active member in PTA, Garden Club and many bridge clubs. Pat and her husband, Jack, wintered in Florida and they were passionate about traveling, especially by cruise ship. They enjoyed including their grandchildren in many of their travels. She was a selfless and devoted mother, a wonderful cook for her family and provided a loving home. Mrs. Sanders is survived by her children, Karen Little Cannon of Greensboro, Cindy Little Schneider (Jeff) of Easton, MD and Clay Little (Jennifer) of Florence, SC; stepchildren, Dr. John Sanders, III (Kathy) of Wilmington, NC and Patricia Sanders Brown (Steve) of Greensboro; grandchildren, Diane Cates, Andrew and Connie Little; stepgrandchildren, Elizabeth Morgan, Johnny Brown, Brandy Hasty, Caitlin Saunders, Collin and Will Sanders; two great-grandchildren, and two stepgreat-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband and father of children, Bill Little (executive VP for the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce for 25 years) and husband John W. Sanders, Jr. (Jack); granddaughter, Blair Cannon; son-in-law, Buddy Cannon, and brother, Larry Carruth. Her family will celebrate her life privately and is thankful for prayers and thoughts of concern. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting Mrs. Sanders' family. To the staff of Well-Spring, thank you for the wonderful care and compassion given to Pat while in your care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel
