MARCH 29, 1941 - FEBRUARY 14, 2020 John Ray "Jack" Sanders 78, of High Point, died Friday, February 14, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield. A memorial service will be held at the Maryfield Chapel at 1315 Greensboro Rd., 2:00pm, Wednesday, February 26 with a reception following in Ilderton Hall. A memorial celebration will also be held in late March in St. Louis. Jack was born on March 29, 1941, in St. Louis, the oldest son of Raymond L. Sanders and Marcella E. Koke Sanders, whose passion for education inspired Jack's life work. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister Judy. Jack was a graduate of Chaminade High School and Saint Mary's University. He began teaching at Don Bosco High School in Milwaukee and later at McBride High School in St. Louis. Several of his students during those years became lifelong friends. Desiring further training, he enrolled at Notre Dame and later at Indiana University where he earned his doctorate specializing in diffusion and adoption of innovations in education. In 1971 Jack moved to Ohio where he served at Ohio State University's Evaluation Center. Subsequently he was called to the Appalachian Educational Laboratory in Charleston, WV and later came to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro as the Director of the SERVE Center. Jack is survived by his wife of almost 50 years Kathryn "Kay" Rofkahr Sanders, his sister Joan Ortmann (Ed) of Chesterfield, MO; brothers Jeffrey (Carol) of St. Charles, MO; Joseph (Pat) of Fenton, MO; sister-in-law Ann Rofkahr and niece Courtney Zimmerman (Jake) of Momence, IL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tom and Stacy Rofkahr of Wolcottville, IN as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials can be made in Jack's name to Cure Alzheimers, 34 Washington St. Suite 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or to the Resident Care Fund at Pennybyrn, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
