KERNERSVILLE Julius Sampson, Jr., 32, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC at 1:00 pm. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.