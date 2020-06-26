FEBRUARY 18, 1943 - JUNE 23, 2020 COLFAX - Betty C. Sampson, 77, of Colfax, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister and friend to many in the community. Betty was the daughter of the deceased Edward Russell Blackburn and wife to the deceased Herbert Norris Sampson Sr. Betty is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Betty asked that there would be no funeral service and her children want to honor that request. Betty enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family and friends. Her biggest joy was helping to raise her grandchildren. She and the family want to thank the many friends, doctors, and first responders that helped make her last days peaceful. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Sampson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries