March 6, 1952 - December 18, 2019 Henry Limer Sadler, 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 18, 2019. Henry is survived by the love of his life, Linda Calos Sadler, whom he wed in 1978; two daughters, Sarah Edith Sadler of Greensboro and Maria Sadler Burton of Raleigh; two grandsons, Jack and Jordan Burton; son-in-law Michael Burton; mother-in-law Margaret Calos of Danville; sisters-in-law Laurie Dishman, Lisa Salita, and Katherine Calos; and cousins Pat Adcock, Frankie Rivers, and Karen Rivers. He was predeceased by his mother, Lois Rivers Sadler, sister, Virginia Edith Sadler, and father, Henry Limer Sadler. Born in 1952 in Littleton, NC, Henry graduated from Littleton High School and attended North Carolina State University. He retired after 32 years working at NC A&T University. A long-time member of Hinshaw United Methodist Church in Greensboro, Henry served his Lord as he served others, tirelessly and faithfully. Named along with Linda in 2017 as Hinshaw's Lay Person of the Year, Henry was actively involved for many years with the Appalachian Service Project and Greensboro Urban Ministries. He cooked and baked for many community, church, and mission events, and was a delivery driver for Hinshaw's Hot Dog Tuesday program for the past three years. Dedicated. And reliable. And kind. And loving. Henry was a man of few words (except for corny jokes) but the way that he lived his life every day spoke volumes. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21 at Hinshaw United Methodist Church in Greensboro at 11:00; the family will receive visitors at the church beginning at 10:00 on Saturday morning. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hinshaw United Methodist Church, 4501 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407.
