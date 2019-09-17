JULY 4, 1922 - SEPTEMBER 15, 2019 Reidsville, NC Mary Frances Pierce Sacrinty, 97, of Reidsville, NC, went to be with the Lord Sunday September 15, 2019 at the Penn Nursing Center. Memorial services will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday September 21, 2019 at Woodmont United Methodist Church. The family will see friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. A native of Huntington, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Grover and Clara Johnson Pierce and had lived most of her life in Reidsville. She never met a stranger. Her greatest love was her family and being Grand Mary to her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary worked for the Reidsville Public Library and retired from the Reidsville City Schools as a teacher's assistant. She was an avid reader and loved books of all kinds. She especially loved history. She also had a great love for sports. Tennis was a favorite. Another favorite was working crossword puzzles with her friend and caregiver Marsha Petty. Mary loved her church, Woodmont United Methodist, and when she was unable to attend she watched many church services on T.V. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, John George Sacrinty, Jr, three sisters and three brothers. Survivors include her daughters: Sandra S. McCollum and husband John of Reidsville, Dianne S. Hall and husband Dwight of Reidsville, Mary Jon S. Love and husband Danny, and Catherine S. Hall and husband Greg of Durham, grandchildren: Mary Kelly Glidewell, Katie McCollum Amos and husband Tim, Dr. Zack Hall and wife Rachel, Clara Love Prigge and husband Grant, Daniel Love and wife Lawson, Bryan Love and wife Ryan, Meredith H. Gummerson and husband Geoffrey, and Rachel Hall, great grandchildren: Powell and Libby Glidewell, Mary Anna Amos, Zack III, Bill and Miriam Hall, and Max and Rex Love Prigge, John Daniel Love IV and James H. Love, Henry Pait, Marguerite Love and Mary Elizabeth Gummerson. special friends: John, Nancy, Dale and Tootie Stevens of Carolina Beach, Kenny ("Her Knight in Shining Armor") and Vickie Duncan of Reidsville, her faithful friends and caregivers: Marsha Petty and Cathy Phillips Scales and the staff of Penn Nursing Center and Hospice of Rockingham County. Memorials may be sent to: Woodmont United Methodist Church, 1926 Richardson Dr., Reidsville, NC 27320 or Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
