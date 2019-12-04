JUNE 22, 1943 - NOVEMBER 25, 2019 Rodger Cleveland Ryan, 76, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC. He was born in Guilford County on June 22, 1943 to the late Wallace and Bernice Ryan. He was a graduate of Sumner High and retired as co-owner of Piedmont Steel Rule Die. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Raymond Ryan of Wilmington. Rodger is survived by his wife, Dianne, of Reidsville; stepdaughter, Rebecca Suits Hartsough (Jason) of Birmingham, AL; stepgrandchildren, Jackson and Jenna Hartsough of Birmingham, AL; brothers David (Judy) of Greensboro, NC and Allan (Phyllis) of Graham, NC. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
