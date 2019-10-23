JANUARY 25, 1943 - OCTOBER 22, 2019 Mrs. Peggy Ann Willard Ryan, 76, of Greensboro, passed away October 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, with Reverend Jeff Johnsen officiating. The burial will follow at the church cemetery. Mrs. Ryan was born January 25, 1943, in Wilmington, NC. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah for 53 years and until her health began to decline, she was a very active member. She was retired from Sears and Roebuck after 40 years of service. She was preceded in death by her stepson Danny Lynn Ryan. She is survived by her husband Jerry Ryan; children, Kimberly Ann Breaux (Doug), and Robert Wayne Fox; stepchildren, David Lynn Ryan, Phillip Wayne Ryan (Salley), and Tammy Annette Brown; brother, Tommy Ray Willard (Trish); eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, at George Brothers Funeral Service. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.