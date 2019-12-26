Greensboro Chaunci R. Rutledge, 21, died Sunday, December 15, 2019. Funeral services, 11:30 a.m., Friday, December 27 at New Light Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Burial: Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.
Rutledge, Chaunci R.
