Reba Bunton Russell, 92, of Greensboro, passed away on March 31, 2020. Reba was born on May 13, 1927, in Alexander County to the late John and Verlie Bunton. She retired from S&W Cafeteria and then worked at First Citizens Bank and Libby Hill restaurant. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Gary Hedrick and William Hedrick; brother, Bob Bunton; sister, Pat Wood and great-grandson, Benjamin Hedrick. She is survived by her son, Roger Hedrick (Dixie); grandchildren, James Hedrick, Daria Hedrick, Joshua Hedrick, Nathan Hedrick, Sarah Galloway, Tracy Perkins, Travis Hedrick and Scott Hedrick; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Johnny Bunton; sister, Elsie Souther and a special friend, Anthony Staples. Due to the local restrictions, Reba will lie in state on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service and you are invited to go by and pay your respects during this time. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. George Brothers Funeral Service Greensboro

