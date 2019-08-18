APRIL 25, 1934 - AUGUST 15, 2019 Josiah (Joe) Russell passed away peacefully at Beacon Place of Greensboro. He was born in Orange County N.C. on April 25, 1934 and is survied by his wife Mary Catherine Holloway Russell, daughter Robyn Russell Johnson(Tony) and 2 grandchildren Brittanie Lauren Staton and Christian Josiah Johnson. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday August 21st at Elm Grove Baptist Church in Reidsville N.C. Services are intrusted to Woodard Funeral Home of Greensboro.
