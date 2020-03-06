NOVEMBER 12, 1934 - FEBRUARY 25, 2020 John Carl Russell, 85, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 25th, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. John was born in Pikeville, NC to the Reverend Leon and Alta (Stone) Russell. He spent his childhood in eastern North Carolina and graduated from Greenville High School. He graduated from Duke University in 1956 and Duke Law School in 1959. Following law school, John moved to New York. He rose to partner in the law firm then known as Anderson Russell Kill & Olick. As his business interests broadened, he took the helm of several companies before retiring as CEO of WP Stewart & Co. Ltd. in 2007. In retirement, he focused his energy on real estate development in the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas and served as a trustee and board chair of the Lake Junaluska Assembly. John is survived by his wife of 27 years, Pat, his sisters, Barbara Russell Hardin (Paul, deceased) and Martha Russell Gillikin (Robert, deceased), and three daughters from his first marriage, Elinor Russell Ball (John), Martha Russell Martin (Andy), and Barbara Russell (formerly Richardson), as well as 11 grandchildren and 3 great-granddaughters. He was predeceased by his beloved son, John Leon ("Lee") Russell. A memorial service will be held in the Lake Junaluska Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 14th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Lake Junaluska Assembly, P.O. Box 67, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745, or online at www.lakejunaluska.com.
Service information
Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Lake Junaluska Memorial Chapel
91 N. Lakeshore Drive
Junaluska, NC 28745
91 N. Lakeshore Drive
Junaluska, NC 28745
