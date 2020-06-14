FEBRUARY 12, 1938 - JUNE 6, 2020 Jeanne Halbrook Russell, 82, passed away in Cumming, GA on June 6, 2020. She was born February 12, 1938 in Stokesdale, NC to Gilmer Halbrook and Gladys Collins. Jeanne and her late husband met in Greensboro and lived there until moving to Asheville in 1974. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Asheville where she served as Librarian for many years. Jeanne moved to Atlanta in 2018 to be closer to family. Whether she was choosing just the right book for one of her library patrons, checking up on friends, or making special treats for those in her neighborhood, she always did it with a heart full of joy, purpose, and love. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles Eugene Russell and her grandson, Luke Clessie Dalton. She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Russell Dalton of Atlanta, GA; son-in-law John; and granddaughters Jenna, Meredith, and Claire. Memorials may be made to FBC of Asheville, c/o Amy Stertz - Children's Library, 5 Oak Street, Asheville, NC 28801.
