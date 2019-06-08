Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS THE NW PIEDMONT THROUGH MIDDAY... .PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH LATE MORNING. TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE NW PIEDMONT. AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES IS POSSIBLE. IF THE HEAVIEST RAIN FALLS OVER THE URBAN AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS, FLASH FLOODING CAN BE EXPECTED. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, DAVIDSON, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, AND RANDOLPH. * UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ASSOCIATED WITH TRAINING SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS CAN BE EXPECTED INTO SATURDAY MORNING. TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE NW PIEDMONT. AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES IS POSSIBLE. IF THE HEAVIEST RAIN FALLS OVER THE URBAN AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS, FLASH FLOODING CAN BE EXPECTED. * THE HEAVY RAIN MAY PROMPT THE RAPID RISE OF STREAMS AND CREEKS. THE URBAN AREAS, PARTICULARLY AROUND THE CITY OF GREENSBORO AND OTHER LOW LYING AREAS WILL BE MORE PRONE TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&