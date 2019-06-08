GREENSBORO Stephen Andrew Rush, 64, of Greensboro passed away on April 9, 2019, at Wesley Long Hospital. He was born to Jacqueline and Charles Rush on September 19, 1954, in Honolulu. He is preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his sons, Austin and Spencer Rush; sisters, Suzanne Oken and Michelle Liset (Bob); and three nieces and a nephew. Steve attended Kenyon College and the University of New Mexico, earning a degree in English and philosophy. Steve worked for 18 years as an editor at The Center for Creative Leadership. He was a talented wordsmith and a self-taught mandolinist who, in earlier years, enjoyed jam sessions with friends. Steve grew up in London and Severna Park, MD, and was devoted to the Redskins and Orioles. He liked traveling and cooking traditional ethnic foods, such as Mexican pozole. He appreciated films and older TV, including The Big Lebowski, Dumbo and The Rockford Files. An avid reader, he especially enjoyed history. Steve had a quiet, unassuming nature; a subtle sense of the absurd; and a big heart for the underdog. His memory will always be cherished. May he sleep very well. A private ceremony will be held later. A memory or condolence may be left at gatecitycremations.com.
