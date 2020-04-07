GREENSBORO On Monday, March 30, 2020 Champ Avi Rush earned his angel wings at the tender age of four. Champ was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 2015 in Greensboro NC to parents Antonio and Kayshanda Rush. Champ led a valiant fight with holoprosencephaly, a rare disorder of the brain. At birth, Champ was given a mere two hours to live. Despite his adversities, Champ was determined to defy odds and let his light shine. He truly lived up to his name and inspired so many who encountered him. Champ was our real life "superhero." Champ left us peaceful memories, and his love, strength and resilience is still our guide, and though we cannot see him, he is are always by our side. Champ left footprints on all the hearts of those who knew him. His family cherishes his memory as the special gift it was. Champ is survived by his parents Antonio and Kayshanda Rush, brothers Sae'Quan Rush (15), Antonio Rush Jr. (13), and sister Kennedi Rush (12); grandmother, Vanessa Shepard; god-mother, Danika Riley; god-grandmother, Victoria Jones; a host of many other family and friends including, aunts, uncles, cousins and nurses. Public viewing will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC. Graveside services will be held privately at Lakeview Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
