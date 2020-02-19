AUGUST 15, 1951 - FEBRUARY 12, 2020 Mrs. Linda Ann Rusch, age 69, arrived in God's loving embrace on February 12, 2020. She was a resident of Guilford Health Care Center in Greensboro. A memorial service will be held on February 25 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church. Linda spent many years taking care of others as a nurse, including working on the pediatric bone marrow transplant unit at Duke. Linda loved to weave, paint, scrapbook and craft. She was a devout Catholic, was a member of the Order of Franciscan Secular, a mother of two, a grandmother of 5 and a steadfast friend. She is survived by her son Corbin, her daughter-in-law, Catherine, her daughter Becky, her son-in-law, Jason and her grandchildren Corbin Jr., Nathan, Grace, Lily and Jasper and her step-grandchildren Jacob, Jaina, and Jared. Flowers may be sent to St. Benedict's the day of the memorial at 109 West Smith Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.
