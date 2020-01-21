DECEMBER 26, 1937 - JANUARY 19, 2020 MCLEANSVILLE-Mr. Richard Eugene Rumley, 82, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Rankin Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Scronce officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Rumley was born on December 26, 1937 in Greensboro, son of the late James Ernest and Marie Wilson Rumley. He has been a member of Rankin Baptist Church since 1965. He retired from the City of Greensboro after 30 years of service and then was owner/operator of Multi-Print. Inc. since 1989. He leaves behind many friends in the Rankin community as well as his Rankin High School classmates of 1956. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Brenda Barnett Rumley; son, Richard Rumley, Jr. and wife Pamela; daughters, Judy Ott and husband Chuck, Cathy Snow and husband Jerry and Suzy Dixon and husband Tim; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Stevie Rumley, great-grandson Nathanael Rumley and son-in-law, Mike Strader. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rankin Baptist Church, Benevolent Fund, 3317 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel. 1118 N. Elm St.
