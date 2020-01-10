Margaret Jane Wyrick (Mom) Rumley, of McLeansville, passed away quietly and peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:35 pm. She resided at Spring Arbor Senior Living in Greensboro since October 2016 where her baby sister, Mary Frances Johnson, also resides. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jean Hunter; her parents Addie and Lillie Brown Wyrick; her previous husband, James T. Rumley, Sr. and five siblings from a family of eight children. "Mom" is survived by her daughter Shirley Broome and husband Keith Broome; son, James T. Rumley, Jr. and his partner Sheena Kauffman; grandchildren, Jenny Casey, Amy Gordon, Mark Rumley, Lee Rumley and their spouses; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and her special "One of Mine" nephew, David Wyrick; and many more nieces, nephews, and family members. Mom lived her life quietly and simply, but she worked hard all her life and she instilled that strong work ethic in her children. Her favorite flowers were peonies, and she also loved white dogwoods. She loved the song "Amazing Grace" and she took care of her family and her parents in their final years. She was a tobacco farmer, retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company after over 30 years of service, and sold produce and flowers at the Greensboro Farmer's Curb Market for many years since she was seven years old. Everyone at the Farmer's Market knew her as "Mom." She made many forever, cherished, long-lasting friendships at the market alongside her daughter, Shirley Broome. She was so very proud and appreciative by a surprise article, entitled "Mom," of her story as a flower vendor at the Greensboro Farmer's Market as conveyed in the June 2016 issue of O'Henry Magazine. A very warm and special thank you to Rosa Wellman, her caregiver for many years at home and Spring Arbor; David Norton, her special yard man; her favorite doctor, Dr. Scott Nadel, and the Spring Arbor Staff. And all her friends at the Curb Market. She was buried next to her previous husband at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020 during the rain and the sunshine appeared that afternoon so we know she is resting in peace. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro or the Women's Resource Center in Greensboro. Love You All, From Mom and Her Family
