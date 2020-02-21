JANUARY 16, 1973 - FEBRUARY 18, 2020 Crystal Michelle Rumley was born January 16,1973 to Darlene Williams and the late David Pinnix Williams. Crystal was called home to be with our heavenly father on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Crystal is preceded in death by her father, David Pinnix Williams. She is survived by her loving husband Robbie Rumley, son Chance Overby, stepdaughters Meghan and Taylor Rumley, mother Darlene Williams, sister Connie Shepherd and husband Allan Shepherd, brother Mark Williams and nieces and nephews. Crystal lived a life that was full of love for everyone she knew. If you were ever lucky enough to be loved by her, you know that it was in the most genuine way. She was a lover, yet a firecracker, all in one. She believed in fighting for what she believed in and would go to battle for anyone she loved dearly. Crystal's life revolved around her family. Her most prized procession was her son Chance. She wanted nothing more than to make him happy. Crystals family will be having a celebration of life service on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 3:00 p.m at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel. The family will revieve friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service. The family will be going to 1423 20th St., Greensboro, NC 27405 following the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick 118 N. Elm St.
Service information
Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
3:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
