JANUARY 5, 1945 - FEBRUARY 6, 2020 Connie Hale Rumley, 75, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully at home on February 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Carraway United Methodist Church. Mr. Rumley was born in Guilford County, NC on January 5, 1945 to the late Raymond & Ruby Saunders Rumley. He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in Vietnam with the 585th Engineers from February 1969 December 1970. Following his military service, he became a master welder and retired from R.W. McCollum Company with 41 years of service. Connie was an active member of Carraway U.M.C. and was honored as "Man of the Year" by the church's United Methodist Men group. He was an avid gardener who loved giving away the Lord's bounty. Connie was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, the beach and just being outside. He loved cars, NASCAR racing and Washington Redskins Football. He was a helping neighbor who found no task to big or small. He will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dianne C. Rumley, nephews Eddie Norris (Linda), John Norris, niece, Debbie Hines (Ronald), sisters-in-law, Connie Hicks and Carol Cooper and numerous great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister Nadine Norris and brothers, Delbert Rumley and Wayne Rumley. The family will receive friends from 12:30 -1:30 PM at the church on the day of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions can be made too: Carraway U.M.C., 1301 16th Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 or SPCA, 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405 or an animal charity of the donor's choice. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral home is serving the Rumley Family.
Rumley, Connie Hale
To send flowers to the family of Connie Rumley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
12:30PM-1:30PM
12:30PM-1:30PM
Carraway United Methodist Church
1301 Sixteenth St.
Greensboro, NC 27405
1301 Sixteenth St.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Guaranteed delivery before Connie's Visitation begins.
Feb 10
Memorial Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Carroway United Methodist Church
1301 Sixteenth St.
Greensboro, NC 27405
1301 Sixteenth St.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Guaranteed delivery before Connie's Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.