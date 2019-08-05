APRIL 6, 1935 - AUGUST 3, 2019 Betty Stewart Rumley, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday August 3, 2019. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 12:00PM Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Kernersville Friends Meeting with Dr. Jerry Gibbons and Pastor Jeff Barnes officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will greet friends 11:00AM to 12:00PM Tuesday in the church fellowship hall. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Tags

Load entries