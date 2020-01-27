Betty Louise Bowman Rumley of Brown Summit, NC passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Forbis & Dick, 1118 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC, 27401, where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Osceola Baptist Church in Brown Summit, NC. She was born in Guilford County, NC on October 17, 1928, to the late Oscar Isaiah Bowman and Vera Tate Bowman. Betty was a graduate of Monticello High School and retired from Lorillard Tobacco company with 32 years of service. She was always happy spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always put her family first and was forever sacrificially giving to her family, friends and children in need. She loved the Lord and trusted Jesus for her eternity and is celebrating with Him and is hoping the same for you. She loved sharing the love of Jesus to the many children she taught Sunday school. She enjoyed fishing, playing rook, gardening, antiquing, riding in the snow and going out to eat, especially breakfast to get a "hot" cup of coffee. She is survived by her children: Linda Rumley Brown (Bobby), Darrell Wesley Rumley (Cheryl), Phyllis Rumley Baldwin all of Brown Summit, NC and Nancy Rumley Thomas (Chuck) of Greer, SC, many eleven precious grandchildren Jennifer Shingleton, Gary Rumley, Christopher Rumley (Angi), Roy Lunsford, Lynette Lucas (Larry), Allen Brown (Katlyn), John Rumley (Laura), Kevin Rumley (Kandis), Matthew Rumley (Judit), Jessica Estes (Brian), Caroline Thomas and sixteen adorable greatgrandchildren Christopher Shingleton, Hannah Shingleton, Ayden King, Colt Rumley, Cyan Rumley, Taylor Lunsford, Ava Brown, Kennedy Rumley, Rebecca Rumley, Lucas Rumley, Catherine Rumley, Crystal Rumley, Carter Durham, Walker Durham, sisters Frances Pearson (Billy, deceased), Carolyn Adams (Calvin) and Mae Duggins (Roger), her special friend, Odell Westbrook and many beloved nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee Rumley, Jr, two sons David Lee Rumley and Gary Wayne Rumley; two great-grandsons Jacob Michael and David Matthew Shingleton, three brothers Clay, Richard and Vestal Bowman. The family wishes to thank her caregivers Tasha, Ramona and Kaye as well as the nurses and staff of Hospice Home Care and Beacon Place for their dedicated care and kindness toward Betty and the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Rumley, Betty Louise Bowman
