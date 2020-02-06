November 2, 1937 - February 3, 2020 Audrey Marley Fields Rumley, 82, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, 1415 Neelley Rd., Pleasant Garden, NC 27313. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Marley; husband, Bernard Rumley. She is survived by her sons, Randall Fields, Michael Fields and wife Renee, Alan Fields and wife Jennifer; brother, Dale Marley and wife Susan; grandchildren, Kameron Fields, Kalen Fields and wife Ashley, Savannah Fields and Carson Fields; one great-granddaughter, Karter Fields. Audrey retired from Guilford County School System. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Garden Baptist Church or the charity of your choice. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Rumley, Audrey Marley Fields
