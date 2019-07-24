GREENSBORO Suzanne Darlington Ruggiero, 71, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. A funeral mass will be held Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 N. Elm St. Burial at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Guil-Rand Funeral & Cremation Service is serving the family.

Tags

Load entries