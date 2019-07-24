GREENSBORO Suzanne Darlington Ruggiero, 71, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. A funeral mass will be held Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 N. Elm St. Burial at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Guil-Rand Funeral & Cremation Service is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.