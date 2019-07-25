AUGUST 5, 1947 - JULY 20, 2019 Suzanne Adele Darlington Ruggiero, 71, of Greensboro, NC, passed away with her family by her side on July 20, 2019, in Greensboro. Suzanne was born in Chicago, IL, to John Darlington and Ottilia Amann Darlington on Aug. 5, 1947. She graduated from Jones Commercial High School in Chicago. She married Sebastian "Nino" Ruggiero on Aug. 10, 1969, with whom she would share the next 50 years. During that time, she worked at Chicago's American Newspaper (a publication of the Chicago Tribune) with the executive editor and later became a realtor in Greensboro, NC. Suzanne loved Chicago and treasured the many memories she made there. She was kind, thoughtful and compassionate a strong, yet gentle soul, who loved animals, laughed often, gave selflessly and cherished her family. She was a wonderful wife and mother and an extraordinary grandmother to the beautiful grandchildren she so adored. Suzanne Suzie will forever be missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched. Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ottilia Darlington; brothers Charles, George and Richard; and sister Lillian. Suzanne is survived by her loving husband, Sebastian Ruggiero; daughter Jennifer Ruggiero and husband Stephen McPherson of Jamestown, NC; son Frank Ruggiero and wife Meg of Boone, NC; sister Carol Darlington Boberg and husband Richard of Greensboro; sister-in-law Anna Bartucci and husband Emilio of Park Ridge, IL; brother-in-law Vito Ruggiero and wife Eileen of Elgin, IL; granddaughter Melissa Ruggiero of New York, NY; and grandson Milo Ruggiero of Boone. Suzanne is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC with Monsignor Anthony J. Marcaccio of St. Pius officiating. Family will receive visitors Saturday, July 27, at the O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro in the Hawkins Brown Room from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Committal will follow at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro. Memorials may be given to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Guil-Rand Funeral & Cremation Service 225 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263 www.guilrand.com
