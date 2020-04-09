Loren Edward Rudolf, Jr., 74, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born in Mobile, Alabama, he was the son of the late Loren Edward Rudolf and Mary Anastasia Camillo. Loren is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandy Patton Rudolf of Morganton; son, Loren E Rudolf III (Tuesday) of Tampa, FL; daughter, Lita Maria Rudolf Mitchell (Guy) of Fountain Inn, SC; James Allen Rudolf (Christine) of Haleiwa, Hawaii; and Mary Rudolf. His seven grandchildren Steven, Bryan and Camryn Radd, Abbey and Ashton Lowder, Brandon and Cydney Rudolf were a source of joy and pride. He is also survived by his brother, John Thomas Rudolf (Megrez) of Fair Hope, Alabama, and their daughter Ana. Loren spent many years in Columbia, South Carolina, working for and attending the University of South Carolina, where he learned to love research. Loren enjoyed watching football and was an avid Alabama and Gamecock fan. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, going to the beach, and playing golf with family and friends. A special thank you to his caregivers, Sharisse Revels, Sydney, BJ and Brandon Sr., all of whom made such a difference in Loren's life during his lengthy illness. A celebration of Loren's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Market Street UMC, 302 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401; Beacon Place at AuthoraCare, 2502 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or the Lewy Body Dementia Assn., 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
