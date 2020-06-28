DECEMBER 2, 1946 - JUNE 26, 2020 Roscoe Michaux Royal, 73, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 after several months of failing health. He was born December 2, 1946 in Guilford County to the late John Perry and Marjorie Royal and was married to Cheryl Underwood Royal. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam era. He was a member of Mt. Hope United Church of Christ and one of the owners of Greensboro Refrigeration. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and working on old Farmall tractors. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife; a son Wesley (Elizabeth) Royal and a granddaughter Savannah Royal. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, J.P. Royal and Clem Royal. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hope U.C.C., Food Pantry, 2400 Mt. Hope Church Rd., Whitsett, NC 27377. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. We encourage you to send condolences and sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crtematory 2205 S. Church St.
